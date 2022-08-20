Flowers Laid for Victims of 2014 Deadly Landslides in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--A flower-offering ceremony was held on the eighth anniversary Saturday of massive landslides caused by heavy rains in the western Japan city of Hiroshima that killed 77 people.

The ceremony, organized by local residents, was held in the Yagi district in Hiroshima's Asaminami Ward, which was hit especially hard by the 2014 disaster. Participants, including land minister Tetsuo Saito, offered silent prayers for the repose of the victims' souls.

"It's important to deepen people's bonds and ties and convey (our experiences) to future generations," Heikichi Muraoka, 83, head of a local community association, said in an address at the ceremony.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said, "We'll always remember to learn precious lessons from this disaster and work on disaster-resilient urban development."

Isamu Kawachi, 78, whose house was destroyed in the disaster, is currently responsible for disaster management at a neighborhood association in the area where he moved in. "Having survived the disaster, I think it's my duty to hand down stories about the damage situation back then."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]