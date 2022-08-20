Japan Confirms 253,265 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 253,265 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third-highest level on record after some 260,000 on Friday and around 255,000 on Thursday.

The latest daily tally was up by some 69,000 from a week earlier.

New deaths among novel coronavirus patients came to 254, including 28 in Osaka Prefecture and 23 in Tokyo.

The number of severely ill patients across the country fell by 11 from Friday to 616.

Tokyo reported 25,277 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Saturday, up by 1,504 from a week before.

