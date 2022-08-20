Tokyo Reports 25,277 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 25,277 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Saturday, up by 1,504 from a week before.
Twenty-three new deaths among novel coronavirus patients were confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients, counted under Tokyo's criteria, rose by two from Friday to 36.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 25,601.1, down 2.1 pct from a week before, according to the metropolitan government.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]