Mother, Daughter Stabbed with Knife on Tokyo Street

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--A woman in her 50s and her teenage daughter were injured after being stabbed in their chest or back with a knife on a street in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday evening, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The two were raced to hospital. They are both conscious.

The police arrested a girl who claimed to be a teenager on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. She has admitted to having stabbed the victims.

At around 7:25 p.m. Saturday (10:25 a.m. GMT), the police received an emergency call from a person saying that the two victims were bleeding on the street in Shibuya. When police officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was restrained by the mother.

The suspect said she is not acquainted with the two victims. The police seized three knives from the suspect.

