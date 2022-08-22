Baba Seen Taking Lead in Nippon Ishin Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) members believe that co-leader Nobuyuki Baba is taking a lead in the Japanese opposition party's leadership election set for Saturday.

Outgoing Nippon Ishin leader Ichiro Matsui, mayor of the western Japan city of Osaka, and deputy party chief Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, have announced their support for Baba, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

A Nippon Ishin source, citing the support from the two party heavyweights, said that "our new leader will be Baba." A young party lawmaker said that "Baba will win."

Baba's two contenders in the election to choose the successor to Matsui are Yasushi Adachi, policy chief for party lawmakers, and Mizuho Umemura, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

In the leadership election, one vote will be given to each of 586 special members including Diet and regional assembly members as well as 19,293 rank-and-file members who have paid party fees since 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]