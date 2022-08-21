Japan Teenage Stabber Voices Wish to Be Executed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The suspect of a stabbing incident that occurred on a street in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday is a 15-year-old girl from Toda, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

The junior high school third grader said she tried to kill two women she spotted by chance because she wanted to be put to death, according to the police.

The victims are a 53-year-old part-time worker and her 19-year-old daughter who were visiting Shibuya from Suginami Ward, also in Tokyo.

The two are believed to have been attacked from behind by the suspect with a kitchen knife with an 8.5-centimeter blade. The mother suffered serious injuries, including a cut on her shoulder, that will take three months to heal completely, while her daughter got injured heavily on her back. One of their stab wounds was as deep as 10 centimeters or more.

Besides the kitchen knife, the suspect also possessed two knives, one with a 9-centimeter blade and another with a 7.5-centimeter blade.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]