Japan Logs 226,171 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 226,171 on Sunday, rising by some 47,800 from a week earlier and standing above 200,000 for the fifth straight day.

The country reported 226 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients climbed by 16 from the previous day to 632.

In Tokyo alone, 24,780 new infection cases were confirmed Sunday, up by 2,040 from a week earlier. The daily count stood above the week-before level for the third straight day.

Twenty-nine new deaths among novel coronavirus patients were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo rose 1 pct from a week before to 25,892.6, according to the capital's metropolitan government.

