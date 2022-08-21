Kishida Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the government said.

It is first time that an incumbent Japanese prime minister has become infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to sources close to Kishida, he has only mild symptoms and is staying at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo.

Kishida will forgo his trip to Africa and the Middle East that was planned later this month. He is expected to attend virtually the eighth summit of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8, which will be held in Tunisia for two days from Saturday.

The prime minister developed a mild fever and a cough on Saturday evening and received a polymerase chain reaction test on Sunday morning. The positive result came out at around 4 p.m. (7 a.m. GMT).

