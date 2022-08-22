Japan Logs 1.53 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,532,089 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, an increase of 160,699 from the preceding week and the fifth straight week above one million.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 17,205,960 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 181,248, followed by Osaka, at 139,046, Aichi, at 104,487, Fukuoka, at 82,961, and Hyogo, at 71,060.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,862 from a week before to 37,076.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]