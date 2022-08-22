Teenage Girl Stabbed 2 as Rehearsal to Kill Her Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The 15-year-old girl who injured two women by stabbing them with a knife on a street in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday has said that she carried out the attack "as a rehearsal" to kill her mother and younger brother, investigative sources said Monday.

On Monday, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department sent the junior high school third-grader, arrested at the site of the crime Saturday on suspicion of attempting to kill the two, a mother and her daughter, to public prosecutors.

Investigators are set to examine details of her motive for the knife attack, suspecting that she was looking for random targets.

The sources quoted the suspect as saying that she wanted to kill her own mother because she hates the fact that she is becoming like the parent, who she says tends to act out when frustrated.

As the reason for planning to kill her brother, the girl said that she thought it would be painful for him to see his mother's dead body, according to the sources.

