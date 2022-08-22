Kishida Working Remotely after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida started his work for Monday remotely from his official residence, after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus the previous day.

In the morning, Kishida had a very brief contact with his secretary who visited the residence in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward to get equipment necessary for remote work ready, and had an online meeting, according to a source close to the prime minister. He is also slated to work online in the afternoon, the source said.

"We have worked to prepare a remote work environment in case the prime minister is infected with the coronavirus," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference. "He can carry out usual duties," Matsuno said.

Kishida's infection with the virus does not amount to a situation of the prime minister getting involved in an accident stipulated by the cabinet law, the government will not appoint an acting prime minister, the top government spokesman said.

Kishida will attend the two-day eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8 in Tunisia from Saturday remotely as much as possible, giving up in-person participation, Matsuno said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]