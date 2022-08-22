Tsuneko Sasamoto, Japan's 1st Female Photojournalist, Dies at 107
Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tsuneko Sasamoto, known as Japan's first female photojournalist, died of old age at a facility for the elderly in the city of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Aug. 15. She was 107.
In the run-up to the Pacific War from 1941, Sasamoto took photos of events including a ladies' meeting celebrating the Tripartite Pact between Germany, Italy and Japan.
After the war, she worked for a newspaper and then became a freelancer, including covering the conflict in Japan over the security treaty with the United States.
Although she stepped away from her career for a time, Sasamoto made a comeback at the age of 71.
In 2016, Sasamoto received the U.S. Lucie Award in the lifetime achievement category.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]