Japan Logs 141,059 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 141,059 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the nation's daily tally rising by some 2,400 from a week earlier but standing below 200,000 for the first time in six days.

Across the country, 245 new fatalities from the coronavirus were reported, while there were 640 patients with severe symptoms, up by eight from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 15,085 people were newly found positive for COVID-19, down by 8,050 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases fell 6.2 pct to 24,742.6.

The Japanese capital logged 22 new COVID-19 deaths, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by two from Sunday to 36.

