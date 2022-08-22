Tokyo Logs 15,085 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 15,085 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down by 8,050 from a week before.

There were 22 new fatalities related to the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital while the number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria was down by two from Sunday to 36.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo fell 6.2 pct from a week before to 24,742.6.

