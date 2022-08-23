Kishida Orders Continuation of Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday ordered the continuation of strong sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine, in cooperation with other Group of Seven members.

Six months after Russia started the war in Ukraine, Kishida issued the order at a meeting of related ministers, including Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada. Kishida attended the meeting online, due to his COVID-19 isolation.

The prime minister also demanded all possible measures to ensure stable energy supplies, the defense of Japan and the protection of Japanese nationals overseas.

"This invasion threatens the very foundations of the international order," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference following the meeting.

"The G-7 nations and the rest of the international community need to keep united in responding (to the situation in Ukraine) with a firm resolve to protect peace and order," the top government spokesman said.

