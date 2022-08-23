Japan Invites South Korea to MSDF Fleet Review

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan has invited South Korea to an international fleet review commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

Japan did not invite South Korea to the previous 2019 fleet review due to the deterioration in bilateral relations.

This time, the fleet review will be held in November on the sidelines of a gathering of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium.

The Japanese government has already said that it will not invite Russia to the fleet review over its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has invited all WPNS member countries except Russia to the fleet review, Matsuno said at a press conference.

