Lula Seeks Permanent U.N. Security Council Seats for Brazil, Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that countries such as Brazil and Japan need to become permanent members of the U.N. Security Council so that the United Nations can better deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and Taiwan.

At a press conference with foreign media in Sao Paulo on Monday, Lula, who is likely to come back as leader of the South American country in its presidential election in October, said that the United Nations must strengthen its functions by giving these countries permanent seats of the Security Council.

Noting that the geopolitical landscape is changing, Lula said that the Security Council needs more and more nations and that the right of veto held by its current five permanent members must be abolished.

He asked why Brazil and countries such as Mexico, Egypt, Germany, South Africa and Japan cannot become permanent members although World War II ended in 1945, calling for Security Council reform based on geopolitics of the 21st century.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]