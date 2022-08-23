14 Sick at Suzuki Head Office; 1 Diagnosed with CO Poisoning

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Fourteen people became sick at Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> headquarters in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Tuesday, with one of them diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning, local fire officials said.

Around 12:50 p.m. (3:50 a.m. GMT), the local fire department received an emergency call from a female Suzuki worker, who reported that five or six people were lying on the floor of the kitchen of the cafeteria at the head office building in Minami Ward in the city of Hamamatsu and that one of them was suffering convulsions.

A total of 14 people were found complaining of sickness, according to the officials.

Of them, a 57-year-old woman temporarily lost consciousness, the officials said, adding that she was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with CO poisoning.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]