CO Poisoning Occurs at Suzuki; 14 Affected

Shizuoka, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Fourteen people became sick at Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> headquarters in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Tuesday, with one of them diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning, local fire officials said.

Around 12:50 p.m. (3:50 a.m. GMT), the local fire department received an emergency call from a female Suzuki worker, who reported that five or six people were lying on the floor of the kitchen of the cafeteria at the head office building in Minami Ward in the city of Hamamatsu, and that carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected.

Of the 14 people, a woman in her 50s temporarily lost consciousness. She was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with CO poisoning.

The other 13 complained of symptoms such as headache and numbness in the limbs, according to the officials.

CO was detected in the kitchen and a room for washing dishes.

