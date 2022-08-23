Komeito Calls for Isolating Row over Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi on Tuesday called for drawing a clear line between the current controversy over the Unification Church and general debate on politics and religion.

Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has religious group Soka Gakkai as its main supporter.

Political activities by religious groups are "completely guaranteed under the Constitution," Yamaguchi told a press conference on the day.

However, the Komeito chief pointed to the need to be cautious about having relations with a "religious group with many troubles," referring to the Unification Church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Yamaguchi urged the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to clarify its response to the Unification Church row, in order not to invite distrust or doubt from the public.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]