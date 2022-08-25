6 Months On, Ukraine Crisis Prompts Japan to Rethink Security Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started six months ago, has drastically changed the security environment in East Asia.

Amid the intensifying rivalry between democratic and autocratic countries, Japan may need to overhaul its security strategy, possibly having to simultaneously deal with China, which is stepping up hegemonic behavior, North Korea, which continues nuclear and missile development, and Russia.

"Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly said in his speeches at international conferences since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began Feb. 24. The Japanese leader has been on high alert for unexpected events in East Asia, such as a possible contingency over Taiwan.

Japan's government is set to facilitate discussions on strengthening the country's defense capabilities through the revision planned for year-end of its three sets of related documents, including the national security strategy.

The government aims to rethink how it should deal with China and Russia while planning to further deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance and reinforce the collaboration with allies and like-minded countries and within the Quad framework, comprising Japan, the United States, Australia and India, and other alliances.

