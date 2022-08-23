Kishida to Announce Further Easing of COVID-19 Border Controls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce as early as Wednesday a plan to further ease the country's COVID-19 border control measures, possibly from next month, with a view to facilitating the domestic economy's recovery.

The government is expected to make predeparture COVID-19 tests, which all entrants are currently required to take, not mandatory under certain conditions.

The government is also looking at a proposal to raise the cap on the number of people allowed into the country per day to 50,000.

On Monday, Kishida told reporters online that the government will swiftly come up with plans for shifting to a new stage of living with the coronavirus, such as easing border controls.

Japan currently categorizes countries and regions into "blue," "yellow" and "red" in terms of coronavirus transmission risk.

