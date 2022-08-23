28 Foreign IT Companies Registering in Japan as Asked

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-eight of the 48 foreign information technology companies asked by the Justice Ministry to register themselves in Japan have either finished the procedure or applied to register, ministry officials said Tuesday.

Among global tech giants, Meta Platforms Inc., formerly named Facebook Inc., has registered, while Twitter Inc. has applied to register, according to informed sources.

Japan's companies law requires foreign companies continuously operating in Japan to register themselves as corporations in the country.

In March, the justice and internal affairs ministries made the registration request to the 48 companies, which had reported to the government about their Japanese operations under the telecommunications business law.

Of them, Google and Microsoft Corp. finished registering by the end of July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]