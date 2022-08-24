Japan Loosens COVID-19 Case Reporting Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Wednesday to change the current COVID-19 infection reporting system, letting local governments decide whether to report all positive cases.

The move is aimed at reducing administrative burdens on medical institutions and public health centers amid the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The government also decided to relax its COVID-19 border controls from Sept. 7, conditionally wavering mandatory coronavirus tests before leaving for Japan.

The decisions were announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an online meeting with reporters on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Kishida attended a meeting with related ministers including health minister Katsunobu Kato and infection disease experts, and ordered the implementation of the measures.

The central government will allow prefectural governments to limit the scope of the COVID-19 cases to be reported to those involving people with high risks of developing severe symptoms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]