Kishida Announces Changes to COVID-19 Reporting Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will change its rules that currently require all new COVID-19 cases to be reported, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

Specifically, prefectural governments will be allowed to limit the scope of the COVID-19 cases to be reported to those involving people with high risks of developing severe symptoms, Kishida told reporters online.

“We will allow local governments to change the current reporting rules at their own discretion as an emergency measure,” he said.

He said his government will swiftly present plans to review the nationwide COVID-19 reporting system and shorten the minimum isolation period for coronavirus carriers.

There have been calls for reviewing the reporting rules to reduce burdens on hospitals struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

