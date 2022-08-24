Kishida Reiterates No Personal Ties with Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated Wednesday that he has no personal ties with the Unification Church as far as he knows.

Kishida was speaking to reporters online in response to a media report that some people linked to him have had relations with the religious group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

According to weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun, the head of a support group for Kishida in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto has served as chairman of a Unification Church-linked local organization backing a Japan-South Korea tunnel project.

The magazine also reported that a campaign manager for Kishida in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, which includes his constituency, has had connections with another Unification Church-linked body.

"I heard that they were not aware of their links (to the Unification Church)," the prime minister explained.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]