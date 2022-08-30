Ukrainians in Japan Suffering Trauma after Fleeing Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainians who escaped to Japan continue to suffer traumatic flashbacks and other psychological scars six months after Russian invaded their country.

Over 1,700 Ukrainians have fled to Japan so far. Evacuees' thoughts are always with their war-ravaged homeland far away from the East Asian country.

A female evacuee, 26, said that one day in Japan, she was waiting at a traffic light when a group of 40 to 50 motorcycles passed by, making a loud noise. The sound reminded her of warplanes, causing her to break down in tears on the spot.

She arrived in Japan from Poland early last month. Her husband remains in Ukraine as a volunteer to help people caught up in the conflict, in the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv.

Her husband has told her about people who took long journeys to evacuate with young children while being exposed to attacks from Russian warplanes.

