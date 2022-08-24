Japan Eyes Building New Nuclear Reactors: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider building new nuclear reactors for energy security in the medium to long term, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested Wednesday.

If decided formally, this would mark a major shift from the government's current policy, since the March 2011 nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant, of freezing the construction of new reactors or the replacement of existing reactors with new ones.

At a meeting of the government's GX (Green Transformation) Implementation Council on the day, Kishida called for accelerating work to draw "specific conclusions by the year-end" on the possible development and construction of next-generation nuclear reactors, as well as the extension of the operating life of existing reactors.

The prime minister also said that the government "will take initiative and make every effort" for the restart of seven nuclear reactors, in addition to 10 others that have been reactivated after passing the country's new safety standards, introduced in the wake of the Fukushima accident.

The government aims to bring the seven reactors back to operation in summer 2023 or later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]