Modi Considering Attending State Funeral for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering attending a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, set for Sept. 27 in Tokyo, according to Japanese government sources.

The Japanese and Indian governments are making necessary arrangements to realize the visit, the sources said Wednesday.

Abe and Modi built close ties by visiting each other's countries almost every year while Abe was in office and such a relationship is said to have led to the creation of the Quad security dialogue involving Japan, India, the United States and Australia.

After Abe was shot to death during a campaign speech last month, Modi posted a memorial message on his website both in Japanese and English, saying that his friendship with Abe "went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of official protocol."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]