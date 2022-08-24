Japan Confirms 243,483 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 243,483 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by about 12,000 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms dropped by 10 from Tuesday to 636, while 301 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 25,444 people were newly found positive for COVID-19, down by about 4,000 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases fell 3.9 pct to 23,926.4.

The Japanese capital logged 22 new COVID-19 deaths, and the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria fell by three from Tuesday to 36.

Among Japan's 47 prefectures, new infections hit record highs in Shizuoka, Mie, Tokushima and Kochi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]