Japan to Extend Allowances for Ukrainian Evacuees by 6 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Immigration Services Agency of Japan is planning to continue to provide living allowances to Ukrainian evacuees in the Asian country for another six months, as the war in Ukraine is prolonged, government sources said Wednesday.

The agency will officially decide the continuation as early as next month, amid uncertainties about when the evacuees will be able to return home.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Japan's policy of accepting Ukrainian evacuees on March 2, and a total of 1,778 Ukrainian people came to Japan by Monday. Of them, 154 did not have any relatives or acquaintances in Japan as of Sunday. Japan provides living allowances to such evacuees.

While staying at temporary accommodation facilities, evacuees are provided with daily allowances of 500 to 1,000 yen. After leaving such facilities, they are given 1,200 to 2,400 yen. The allowance amounts are based on Japan's welfare system.

Lump-sump allowances of 80,000 to 160,000 yen are also paid to evacuees when they leave temporary facilities after finding their supporters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]