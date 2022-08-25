INTERVIEW: Japan Needs to Stockpile More Food Items

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--As Japan's food security is being shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, new farm minister Tetsuro Nomura has indicated the need for Japan to expand the range of food items in its state stockpiles.

While Japan currently stockpiles rice and wheat under law, Nomura suggested in an interview on Wednesday that the government will consider stockpiling food items mainly that "Japanese people eat every day."

Nomura said that it will be a major challenge for the country to raise its self-sufficiency rates for soybeans and other basic food items.

"We have to focus our policy resources on how to expand production," the minister added

As for rising food prices amid the war in Ukraine, Nomura said that the government plans to keep the state selling prices for imported wheat, in response to concerns that the price of bread for school lunches could go up.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]