INTERVIEW: Merits of My Number Card Need to Be Felt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government needs to have people feel the merits of the My Number social security and taxation identification card, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Minoru Terada has said.

In an interview on Wednesday, Terada indicated that the government plans to put efforts into raising public awareness for the card.

"We aim for almost all citizens to hold (the My Number card)," said Terada, who was given a ministerial post for the first time in a cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

"For those who have not obtained the My Number card, we'll offer application support at mobile phone stores across the country and send municipal officials to receive applications at companies," the new minister said.

"We'll also help municipalities run their own points programs utilizing the My Number card, so that people understand the benefits of the card," he added.

