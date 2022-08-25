KDDI Network Disruption Occurs Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. <9433> said that a disruption occurred on its network on Wednesday night, temporarily making it difficult to make voice calls in part of its East Japan service area.

The network disruption was triggered by an equipment glitch at around 9:13 p.m. (12:13 p.m. GMT) and resolved 45 minutes later, according to the major Japanese telecommunications carrier.

Affected services included voice calls under the company's "au," "UQ mobile" and "povo" mobile brands.

KDDI is working to figure out the details of the problem and identify how many users were affected.

In early July, KDDI was hit by a major network disruption, with over 30.91 million users in total having difficulties using its voice call and data communication services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]