Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Introduced Ex-Aoki Chm. to Committee Head Mori

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Arrested former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi introduced Hironori Aoki, former chairman of Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214>, to the then president of the committee, Yoshiro Mori, during the process to select sponsors for the Games, it was learned Thursday.

Takahashi, 78, a former member of the committee's executive board, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly receiving 51 million yen in bribes from the Japanese apparel firm, while Hironori Aoki, 83, and two others were arrested for providing the bribes.

Takahashi is suspected of being asked by the side of the former Aoki Holdings executive for favors over the company's sponsorship contract and other matters in return for the money.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Takahashi introduced Hironori Aoki to Mori, a former prime minister, as part of such favors for the Aoki Holdings side.

According to informed sources, Takahashi sounded out Hironori Aoki in January 2017 about the company becoming a Tokyo Games official supporter.

