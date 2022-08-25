Japan Police Chief Offers to Resign after Abe Assassination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Itaru Nakamura, commissioner general of Japan's National Police Agency, said Thursday that he has offered to resign, apparently taking responsibility over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Nakamura, 59, revealed that he has made the resignation offer to the National Public Safety Commission at a press conference on the release the same day of an NPA report on the case, in which Abe was gunned down while giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.

Nakamura's resignation is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting at a later date.

It is unusual for an NPA commissioner general to resign over one specific case. Nakamura appears to take seriously the fact that police's security lapses resulted in the death of the former prime minister.

At the press conference, Nakamura said his resignation is aimed at "renewing the minds (of police personnel), so (police) will be able to steadily conduct guard operations under a new structure and guidelines."

