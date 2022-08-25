Japan Confirms 220,955 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 220,955 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by about 34,500 from a week before.

Across the country, 296 new deaths were reported among infected people on the day, while the number of those with severe symptoms stood at 637, up by one from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections came to 23,129, down by around 4,300 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases fell 4.3 pct to 23,308.7.

New COVID-19 deaths totaled 26 in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria increased by two from Wednesday to 38.

Elsewhere in the country, the northeastern prefecture of Aomori logged 2,801 new infection cases, rewriting its daily record.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]