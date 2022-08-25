Tokyo Confirms 23,129 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 23,129 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down by around 4,300 from a week before.

Twenty-six new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital on the day, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of new cases was down 4.3 pct week on week at 23,308.7. The number of patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria increased by two from Wednesday to 38.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]