Japan Restaurant Sales Up 14.5 Pct in July

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in July rose 14.5 pct from a year before, when movement restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic were still in place in the country, the Japan Food Service Association said Thursday.

But the pace of increase slowed after rising around 20 pct in May and June, as the number of new coronavirus cases began to surge around mid-July amid the seventh wave of infections in Japan.

Compared with July 2019, before the spread of COVID-19, restaurant sales in Japan last month fell 1.5 pct.

Sales at pubs and "izakaya" Japanese-style bars jumped some 2.4-fold from July 2021, when eateries were asked to close temporarily to prevent the viral spread. A bar official said, however, that customer traffic slowed toward the end of last month.

Although sales at family restaurants grew 20.6 pct, such eateries see that elderly people are increasingly refraining from going out amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

