High Court Rejects Survivor Benefits for Same-Sex Partner

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by the same-sex partner of a murder victim against a lower court ruling in favor of a prefectural public safety board's decision not to pay survivor benefits to the plaintiff.

Nagoya High Court in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, upheld the ruling by Nagoya District Court.

The plaintiff, Yasuhide Uchiyama, 47, claimed that the decision by the prefectural government was illegal as it was based on the fact that Uchiyama and the victim are of the same sex.

An existing law stipulates that "spouses" eligible for the survivor benefits include "those who were in de facto marital relationships with crime victims."

Therefore, the main focus of the lawsuit was whether same-sex partners can be deemed as spouses under the law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]