Tsuyuki Named Japan Police Chief

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday decided to name Yasuhiro Tsuyuki, deputy commissioner general of the National Police Agency, as NPA commissioner general to replace Itaru Nakamura.

The government also approved Nakamura's resignation.

The personnel shakeup, formalized at the day's cabinet meeting, will take effect on Tuesday.

Nakamura, 59, expressed his intention to resign as head of the Japanese police on Thursday, apparently taking responsibility over the assassination of former Prime Minster Shinzo Abe last month.

The NPA on Thursday published a report on the incident that pointed to flaws in security for the former prime minister.

