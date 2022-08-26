Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko Diagnosed with Thrombosis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko underwent testing at the Imperial Household Hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis last week.

A clot has been found in a blood vessel in her right calf, an aide to the Empress Emerita said.

Doctors will follow up with the Empress Emerita, with the screening result showing no need for medication.

Empress Emerita Michiko arrived by car at the hospital, located at the premises of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, around 10:15 a.m. (1:15 a.m. GMT), greeting the press from the car before entering the hospital. She left the hospital shortly after 11:30 a.m.

She had undergone several medical checkups since June.

