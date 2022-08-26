Japan to Use 249.4 M. Yen for Abe's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cabinet at a meeting Friday decided to use 249.4 million yen of government funds for the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot in July.

The money will come from general reserve funds under the government's fiscal 2022 budget.

The funeral will be held on Sept. 27 at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo. It will be the second state funeral for a former Japanese prime minister since the end of World War II, after one held for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

At a press conference after the meeting, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that up to around 6,000 people are expected to attend the event for Abe.

Of the total spending, around 210 million yen will be for setting up the funeral venue and about 30 million yen for covering costs such as leasing the hall in Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital. Costs for security around the hall are not included, according to Suzuki.

