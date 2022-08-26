Foreign Workers with Specified Skills Up 76 Pct in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreigners living in Japan as workers with specified skills stood at 87,472 as of the end of June, up 76.1 pct from the end of last year, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

The agency said that the increase reflects the partial easing of border restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the figure remains far below the government's target of accepting up to 345,000 workers with specified skills over the five years through fiscal 2023.

By nation, people from Vietnam made up the biggest group of foreign workers with the status, coming to 52,748 and accounting for 60.3 pct of the total. They were followed by people from Indonesia, the Philippines, China and Myanmar.

By industry, the number of specified skilled workers stood highest at 29,617 in the food and beverage industry, followed by 17,865 in the manufacturing sector and 11,469 in the agricultural sector.

