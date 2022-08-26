Japan Logs 192,412 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 192,412 people were newly confirmed as positive for COVID-19 across Japan on Friday, with the daily total down by around 68,500 from a week earlier.

The number of new COVID-19 fatalities came to 324, while 626 people were severely ill from the coronavirus, down by 11 from the previous day.

Tokyo's metropolitan government reported 18,423 new infection cases, down by some 9,200 from a week before. The seven-day average of new infections dropped 13.4 pct to 21,986.9.

In the Japanese capital, 25 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria came to 38, unchanged from Thursday.

