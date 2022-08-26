Tokyo Logs 18,423 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 18,423 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down by some 9,200 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria came to 38, unchanged from Thursday, while 25 new deaths were confirmed among coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections came to 21,986.9 as of Friday, down 13.4 pct week on week.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]