Japan Picks 5 Universities as Vaccine Research Bases

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's science ministry said Friday that it has picked five universities as research and development bases for domestic vaccines and drugs to prepare for possible future pandemics.

The ministry plans to offer financial aid of up to 7.7 billion yen per base in the next five years.

In the race to develop vaccines and remedies against COVID-19, Japan fell behind the United States and some European countries, partly because the Asian country had fewer infectious disease researchers and lacked strong collaboration between industry, academia and government.

In June this year, the government adopted a strategy for enhancing the domestic development and production of vaccines and drugs, which included a plan to set up research bases.

Among the five universities, the University of Tokyo is expected to play a key role while collaborating with Hokkaido University, Chiba University, Osaka University and Nagasaki University.

