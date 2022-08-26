Japan, Other APEC Members Blame Russia for Food Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Countries including Japan and the United States argued that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing a food crisis, at an online meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Friday.

As the arguments provoked a backlash from Russia, the APEC food security ministers' meeting failed to produce a joint statement, which needs to be approved unanimously.

At the meeting, Japanese farm minister Tetsuro Nomura said that the food crisis "could worsen even further."

"We need to listen to the voices of producers and hold discussions to strengthen regional food security," Nomura stressed.

Meanwhile, the participants agreed to improve agricultural productivity by promoting the sharing of successful cases from their economies, such as those related to the digitalization of farming.

