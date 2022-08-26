Japan's LDP Starts Survey on Ties with Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday handed out a questionnaire to its lawmakers, asking about links with the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The survey includes questions on whether they have sent any congratulatory telegrams to the group or affiliates, attended any related gatherings, received support for any election or collected any money from the group through donations or fund-raising parties.

After checking the results, the party will accelerate its efforts to sever its ties with the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Meanwhile, the LDP does not plan to publish the names of lawmakers with ties with the group, unless they are deemed to have especially deep relations, such as delivering a speech at a gathering or receiving donations from the group.

The deadline for answering the questionnaire is Sept. 2.

