Japan Mulling Easing Criteria for Foreign Care Staff

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry Friday presented a proposal to ease requirements related to foreign technical interns working at elderly care facilities, as part of efforts to tackle serious staff shortages in the country.

The proposal, calling for allowing care homes to count technical trainees as regular staff right after they start working, was submitted to a meeting of a subgroup of the Social Security Council, which advises the labor minister.

The group stopped short of approving the proposal, as participants voiced cautious opinions, such as one suggesting a need for more study to support the proposal.

The ministry will consider details, including when to review the requirements.

A ministry ordinance sets staffing requirements for elderly care facilities. For instance, there must be at least one full-time nurse or care worker, or their equivalent, per three residents at homes for elderly people who need special care.

